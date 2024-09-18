MrBeast, Amazon Sued by ‘Beast Games’ Contestants Over Sexual Harassment and Mistreatment on Show
BEHIND THE SCENES
YouTube megastar Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson and Amazon have been hit with a lawsuit that alleges contestants on his forthcoming Beast Games reality competition show were subject to neglect and sexual harassment. “Several contestants [ended] up hospitalized, while others reported suffering physical and mental complications while being subjected to chronic mistreatment, degradation and, for the female contestants, hostile working conditions,” said a statement from attorneys for five unnamed contestants who filed a claim filed Monday in Los Angeles, seeking class-action status that would allow any others impacted to join the lawsuit. They allege the production—which they say had a $100 million budget—failed to pay minimum wages or overtime. According to the lawsuit, obtained by Variety, Beast Games failed to provide them with basic necessities like medical care, food, and sleep while details of harassment and sexual harassment were redacted. Amazon has called Beast Games, contested by 1,000 participants, “the world’s largest live gameshow” and trumpeted its $5 million cash prize. The show does not have a release date yet. The Daily Beast has contacted Donaldson’s representatives for comment.