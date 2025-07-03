MTG Announces Bizarre July 4th Giveaway-Then Deletes Video

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced that “one lucky American patriot” will have the chance to win her “favorite” semiautomatic in a Fourth of July giveaway. Then she deleted the video.

The MAGA congresswoman revealed in an X video Thursday that she would be giving away her M249S PARA to one “lucky” winner in honor of the country’s 250th anniversary.

Marjorie Taylor Greene revealed she would be giving away one of her "favorite" guns in a Fourth of July giveaway. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

“America is the greatest country in the world and I fight the nasty America last Democrats in Washington to keep it that way,” Greene said in the video.

“I fight against gun control, open borders, the trans agenda coming for your kids and women’s sports,” she said, firing her gun after each statement. “And I blow away the reckless government spending on my DOGE subcommittee.”

Greene went on to shade former President Joe Biden, saying that during his presidency, Democrats “gave away trillions to illegal aliens, the green new scam, and their NGO deep state friends to destroy our country.”

Marjorie Taylor Greene says she fights against "gun control, open borders, the trans agenda coming for your kids and women’s sports" in an X video. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“But America elected Donald Trump and now I’m working by his side to make America great again and we are fighting to protect our faith, families, and freedom,” she stated.

“Why enter to win this gun?” she asked before firing several rounds while standing on her truck. “Because in America, you can.”

She concluded the video by saying that she will “always fight for your right to keep and bear arms.”

The video was deleted soon after she posted it on social media, but the link to the giveaway website is still up.

The site reads: “For 250 years, America has stood as a beacon of liberty, strength, and opportunity. To mark this monumental milestone, I’m giving away one of my absolute favorite guns, the M249S PARA to one lucky winner. Celebrate the land of the free and the home of the brave by entering for your chance to win!”

Marjorie Taylor Greene called out Biden in her Fourth of July giveaway video. Sean Rayford/Getty Images

According to FN America, the PARA was designed for “airborne, armored infantry and close quarters combat operations.” It is a semiautomatic replica of the FN® M249 SAW, which is only available to law enforcement and the military, and has all the same features as the SAW.

The Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) on the website for the PARA is around $11,094.

In order to enter the contest, users must make a contribution to Marjorie Taylor Greene’s People Over Politicians Committee, the suggested donations ranging from $10 to $5,000. There is also a box where people can input their own price.

A “Joint Fundraising Notice” said that the money will then be allocated to Greene for Congress for the 2026 general election, the Save America Stop Socialism PAC, and the MTG for Georgia Leadership Committee.

Marjorie Taylor Greene's relationship with Trump has been strained after she went against his “Big, Beautiful Bill.” Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images

The contributions will also be used “in connection with federal elections.”

The promotion begins on Thursday and ends Sept. 15 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Ten potential winners will be randomly selected and only one will be selected as the “Prize Winner.”

Greene’s giveaway announcement comes amid tensions between her and the president, the congresswoman falling out of favor with Trump following her opposition of his “Big, Beautiful Bill.”