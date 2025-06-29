Fox News Rips MTG for Insane Meltdown: ‘Get Back to Decency’

Fox News is done with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s antics.

Media Buzz host Howard Kurtz wondered on Sunday’s show if Greene seemed “a little defensive” in a video she posted on X last week of her cussing out a reporter during a phone interview.

Left-leaning radio host and guest on the program, Leslie Marshall, couldn’t help but burst out into laughter at the very question.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene filmed herself cussing out a reporter during a phone interview and posted it on social media. Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images

“Sorry, a little? You know, I mean, between our president and this one and everybody just dropping f-bombs even on national television, I gotta tell you, Howie, it’s really hard to keep people, especially kids, in check when our leaders can’t be,” she said.

At a time when the nation’s leaders, to quote the president, “don’t know what the f--- they’re doing,” Marshall told Kurtz that “we need to get back to decency, decorum, respect.”

Trump’s strikes on Iran last week sparked a MAGA civil war. Greene has emerged strongly critical of the president’s decision to involve the country in “another foreign war”—the topic of the explosive interview in question.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has a bad relationship with the press, recently targeting PBS and NPR. Kent Nishimura/Getty Images

“For a long time, you’ve been Trump’s most outspoken ally in Congress. It feels like over the past couple weeks you’ve shown a willingness to break with him, and I’m wondering just what’s behind that?” the reporter asked.

“I have always been President Trump’s most outspoken ally,” Green replied.

I just ripped a reporter for his attempt to smear me, lie about me, and push a fake narrative that I don’t support President Trump.



Here’s what I had to say to him 👇 pic.twitter.com/yKjgiuXGzS — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 23, 2025

She then decided to pull a page out of Trump’s playbook and cussed the journalist out.

“I just want you to know how I am perceiving your interview here is more of an attack piece on me,” Greene said. “And I don’t know who is putting you up to it, and I don’t know why you’re writing it, but I think it’s absolute bulls--t and I’m going to completely reject it.”

“I don’t have to answer any more of your questions because I am sick and tired of your narrative and I’m calling it out as complete and total bulls--t,” Green later added.

“So we’re done—no we’re done,” she said, cutting the interview short by hanging up.

Greene then posted the entire interaction on social media, writing that she “just ripped a reporter for his attempt to smear me, lie about me, and push a fake narrative that I don’t support President Trump.”

Marshall called out Greene’s behavior, remarking, “You can disagree with somebody, even somebody asking hard questions, and not swear and not yell and not hang up on them.”

Republicans like Marjorie Taylor Greene disagreed with Trump's decision to bomb Iran. Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images

“It is a fair question because Marjorie Taylor Greene has flip-flopped and waffled herself between her support for the president and then things that she has criticized him for, or has been more with some of the tea party members like Rand Paul,” Marshall said.

Greene is not known for cultivating a warm relationship with the press, from lashing out at a British reporter to accusing Elmo and his Sesame Street gang on PBS of being communists.

The right-wing reporter Caroline Downey added that she wasn’t a “huge fan of all these new trends of filming yourself in public with reporters” and didn’t think that Greene understood the president’s move.