MTG Deeply Triggered by Latest ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Episode

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was beyond triggered by the new episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm.

In an lengthy tirade posted to X on Tuesday, Greene said the newest episode is an example of why most “Georgian’s [sic] resent Republicans in our state for inviting the nasty commies from California, the Hollywood elites, into our state by dishing out Hollywood tax credits.”

Greene said that the episode, which takes place in Atlanta, Georgia, “painted GA conservatives and Trump supporters as racists and red necks and made fun of our good new law that stops the Stacey Abrams vote pandering machine and prevents voter fraud.”

The episode Greene is complaining about, titled “The Lawn Jockey,” continues a plot line from the Season 12 premiere, in which protagonist Larry David goes to jail for giving a bottle of water to a person waiting in line to vote. In doing so, he unknowingly violates Georgia’s Election Integrity Act, which makes it illegal to distribute food or drinks to those in line to cast their ballot. “I was being cordial,” David cried as he’s dragged away by police officers. He describes the law, that many have criticized as voter suppression, as “barbaric.”

When news of David’s accidental activism goes viral, celebrity support pours in, including from Stacey Abrams herself.

“Larry David is about action, not words,” Abrams says in the episode. “He saw an injustice and he did what he could to right it.”

David encounters a man wearing a MAGA hat as he goes door to door trying to replace a black lawn jockey he broke at his Airbnb. “I recognize you, you’re the wingnut who came down here and is messing with our elections,” the man says.

When David says he needs the man’s statue for his “avowed racist” sister, the man slams the door in Larry’s face.

It was a portrayal that Greene took issue with.

“We in Georgia are fed up with disgusting Hollywood and their disgusting values and elite judgement [sic] in our state that is trying to turn GA blue!”

“It’s madness and the agenda of the left,” Greene wrote.