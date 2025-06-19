MTG’s Boyfriend Brings Her MAGA Callout Directly to Trump

Marjorie Taylor-Greene’s boyfriend has joined her MAGA civil war over the Israel-Iran conflict.

Brian Glenn, chief White House correspondent for the right-wing outlet Real America’s Voice, found an opening to raise Greene’s qualms over possible U.S. involvement in the Middle Eastern war during a Wednesday press conference with President Donald Trump.

As Trump watched the installation of two new flagpoles on the White House lawn, CNN White House correspondent Alayna Treene asked him about some of his own supporters being wary of the possibility of the U.S. joining the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. ADVERTISEMENT

President Donald Trump took questions from the media as new flagpoles were installed on the White House lawns on Wednesday. REUTERS

The president waved off the CNN reporter’s question: “Do you ever ask a positive question at CNN? My supporters are more in love with me today, and I’m in love with them.”

Glenn stepped in to repackage the question as a softball, echoing girlfriend Greene’s previous arguments about U.S. involvement.

“I think what she might be alluding to is, the base is going to stay with you regardless, but some of the people in the base don’t want a long-term war,” he told Trump. “They’re afraid that we’re going to get into a long-term war.”

Trump finally responded, restating his long-held position on Iran’s nuclear power.

“I only want one thing: Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. That’s it. I’m not looking long-term, short-term,” he said. “So I may have some people that are a little bit unhappy now, but I have some people that are very happy, and I have people outside of the base that can’t believe that this is happening—they’re so happy.”

Trump has so far been vague about what role the U.S. will play in the conflict, further widening the rift in MAGAworld between war hawks like Sen. Lindsey Graham and America First isolationists like Greene, who has been vocal in her opposition to American intervention.

On Sunday, Greene unloaded on her fellow conservatives, saying in a scalding X post that “anyone slobbering for the U.S. to become fully involved in the Israel/Iran war is not America First/MAGA.”

Anyone slobbering for the U.S. to become fully involved in the Israel/Iran war… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 15, 2025

The next day, the Georgia lawmaker went on the conservative One America News Network to warn Trump that getting involved in the Middle Eastern conflict would “fracture” his base.

Greene also told CNN that she has been texting with Trump, though she did not disclose details of their discussions.

Trump refused to lay out his plan for the Israel-Iran conflict on Wednesday.