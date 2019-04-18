Mueller Found Evidence of Other Crimes, Made 12 Criminal Referrals We Don’t Know About Yet

Robert Mueller’s team found evidence of other crimes outside the scope of the special counsel’s probe and made 14 criminal referrals—12 of which remain secret.

According to the special counsel’s redacted report, released Thursday, “During the course of the investigation, the Office periodically identified evidence of potential criminal activity that was outside the scope of the Special Counsel’s jurisdiction established by the Acting Attorney General. After consultation with the Office of the Deputy Attorney General, the Office referred that evidence to appropriate law enforcement authorities, principally other components of the Department of Justice and the FBI.”

The report lists all 14 of those criminal referrals, but 12 of them are fully redacted, citing “Harm to ongoing matter.” The two that have been made public are ones Mueller’s team referred to attorneys with the Southern District of New York: the prosecution of Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen for tax evasion and campaign-finance violations; and the prosecution of Gregory B. Craig, a former Obama lawyer with ties to Paul Manafort’s Ukraine report.