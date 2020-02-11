Three Prosecutors Withdraw From Roger Stone Case After DOJ Overrides Sentencing Recommendation

Three government attorneys on the Roger Stone case—former Mueller prosecutors Adam Jed, Aaron Zelinsky, and Jonathan Kravis—indicated in Tuesday court filings that they would be quitting the Roger Stone case immediately. Zelinsky said in a Tuesday filing that he would be resigning “effective immediately” as Special Assistant United States Attorney role in D.C. Kravis wrote in a filing that he resigned from his Assistant U.S. Attorney position and “no longer represents the government in this matter.”
The resignations came after prosecutors had their seven-to-nine year sentencing recommendation for Stone overruled by Justice Department headquarters on Tuesday. President Trump had also criticized the recommendation in a tweet in the early hours of Tuesday. While Zelinsky resigned from his role in D.C., he is still working in the U.S. Attorneys Office in Maryland.