Trump Said ‘I’m Fucked’ After Special Counsel’s Appointment: Mueller Report

President Trump has long claimed that he had nothing to fear from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation—but according to an anecdote in the report, he was terrified when he found out Mueller was appointed. When former Attorney General Jeff Sessions told Trump that Mueller had been appointed on May 17, 2017, Trump reportedly responded, “Oh my God. This is terrible. This is the end of my presidency. I’m fucked,” before ripping into Sessions for recusing himself from the investigation. Sessions allegedly recalled that Trump said something in the vein of “you were supposed to protect me,” before adding that “Everyone tells me if you get one of these independent counsels it ruins your presidency. It takes years and years and I won’t be able to do anything. This is the worst thing that ever happened to me.”