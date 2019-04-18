Nadler Calls on Mueller to Testify Before House Judiciary Committee

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) has officially called for Special Counsel Robert Mueller to testify in front of the committee. “As I have already communicated to the Department of Justice, I request your testimony before the Judiciary Committee as soon as possible—but, in any event, no later than May 23, 2019,” Nadler wrote in a letter to Mueller dated Thursday. Nadler shared the formal request on Twitter during Attorney General William Barr’s press conference on the soon-to-be-released Mueller report. Nadler’s request follows his public dismay over reports that the White House had been in close contact with Department of Justice officials ahead of the report’s release.

During the press conference, Barr once again claimed the Mueller investigation did not establish collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. But according to a four-page letter Barr sent to Congress last month, Mueller stated in the report: “While this report does not conclude the president committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.” “It is clear Congress and the American people must hear from Special Counsel Robert Mueller in person to better understand his findings,” Nadler wrote Thursday. “We are now requesting Mueller to appear before @HouseJudiciary as soon as possible.”