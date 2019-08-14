CHEAT SHEET
DEVELOPING
Multiple Cops Shot in Philadelphia, Suspect Barricaded Inside Home With Officers
At least four police officers were shot in North Philadelphia on Wednesday by a suspect who reportedly barricaded himself inside a home along with several police officers who tried to take him into custody, authorities said. The afternoon gun battle shut down the neighborhood of Nicetown as dozens of police officers swarmed the scene where the suspect was holed up inside along with fellow officers. The incident began around 4:30 p.m., when officers at the scene began requesting as much backup as they could get. Philadelphia Police Captain Sekou Kinebrew said police were first called to the scene for narcotics activity. Fox 29 reported that one officer had been shot in the head and was in critical condition, while another officer was shot in the arm. The other injuries were not immediately clear. The injured police were taken to Temple University for treatment. Temple University said a lockdown was in effect. The public was urged to avoid the area.