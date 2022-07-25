2 Dead, 5 Injured After Gunfire Erupts at Los Angeles Park
NOT AGAIN
At least two people have died another another five people have been injured after a shooting at or near a car show at Peck Park in the San Pedro district of Los Angeles, authorities have confirmed. The shooting victims—four males and three female ranging in ages from 23 to 54—were rushed to local hospitals by LAFD paramedics, the department said, with at least three, including one male and one female, in critical condition after sustaining gunshot wounds. Two died in hospital shortly afterward. At a press conference, the LAFD said approximately 500 people were at the park when the shooting occurred and the LAPD is investigating multiple shooters. No suspects are currently in custody and authorities believe the shooting was gang related. The incident was reported just before 4 p.m., with the LAPD declaring a citywide tactical alert for a mass shooting at the park due to the large number of rescue teams sent to the scene. Authorities have since confirmed the incident was not an active shooter situation and that there were no other patients remaining at the scene.