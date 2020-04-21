CHEAT SHEET
Munich Cancels Oktoberfest Beer and Folk Party
NEIN
With depressing inevitability, Germany’s biggest annual party, Munich’s celebrated Oktoberfest folk and beer festival, has been canceled for the first time since World War II. “We agreed that the risk is simply too great,” Bavarian Premier Markus Soeder said at a news conference Tuesday. “We are living in different times and living with corona means living carefully.” The event, previously scheduled to have taken place between Sept. 19 and Oct. 4, would have brought in some $1.3 billion to the local economy. Last year saw over 6 million visitors gather in the city, where they downed some 7.3 million liters of beer, a slight decline from the previous year’s 7.5 million liters.