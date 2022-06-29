Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Contrary to popular belief, acne doesn’t go away when you’re done with puberty. In fact, adult acne is pretty common in adults over the age of 25—up to 22 percent of women suffer from some form of acne during adulthood, according to a recent study. Unfortunately, many of the over-the-counter acne treatments on the market are formulated for teenage skin and are typically ultra-drying and irritation-inducing (which isn’t ideal for those of us with mature skin looking to also keep fine lines in check.) While there are a handful of solid in-office acne treatments and dermatologist-prescribed medications and topicals, Murad’s new Deep Relief Acne Treatment just may be the next best thing.

Most topical OTC acne treatments contain salicylic acid (BHA) or benzoyl peroxide, and while the Deep Relief Acne treatment does harness the pore-refining superpowers of BHA, the proprietary blend of stacked actives and the formula’s delivery system are unlike anything else you’ve tried. The secret behind the new acne-treating formula is that it works similarly to in-office injectables used to calm inflammation and accelerate healing for acute blemishes.

“[The] Deep Relief Acne Treatment contains phytosteroid, a natural steroid originating from plants, that mimics a dermatologist administered cortisone shot by helping to reduce redness and soothe the skin. Cortisone shots are administered as a common and effective treatment to relieve the swelling and tenderness associated with inflammatory acne, but they are often expensive, and getting pricked with a needle can be painful,” explains Dr. Howard Murad. Once applied, the formula leaves an invisible film-forming polymer that creates a “second skin” effect, which to help retain the active ingredients in for a longer period of time—and better absorption. “While applying a topical treatment is a very different experience to getting an injection, research shows that phytosteroid and cortisone shots act on similar pathways to help activate soothing,” Dr. Murad says. And, Murad has the clinical and before-and-afters to prove it.

“[The treatment’s] combination of ingredients is not only clinically proven to lessen the discomfort associated with deep acne, but also clears the skin as it heals,” Dr. Murad says. After eight weeks of use, 82 percent of participants who tested the Deep Relief Acne Treatment said that their breakouts were less red, and 88 percent of participants said that the formula calmed and soothed their acne bumps. While a cortisone shot may be your best fit for a quick fix (aka for an event, photoshoot, wedding, etc.), if a dermatologist visit just isn’t in the cards, Murad’s Deep Relief Acne Treatment is an effective alternative for both short-term and long-term healing.

