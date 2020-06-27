Murder of 8-Year-Old Girl Solved—After Four Decades

Read it at NBC4i
In 1982, 8-year-old Kelly Ann Prosser vanished while walking home from school in Madison County, Ohio, where her body was found two days later in a cornfield. For almost 40 years, the case went unsolved, but now police say genealogical DNA has helped them crack it. They say evidence shows Harold Warren Jarrell—who died in 1996—is the man who abducted, sexually assaulted, and murdered Kelly. In a statement, Kelly’s family said the announcement “is one of those bittersweet moments that has been a long time coming” and thanked police for “never forgetting about this innocent child.”