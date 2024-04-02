Murdered NYC Art Executive Reportedly Cut Estranged Hubby Out of His Will
DISINHERITED
Years before he was brutally murdered, millionaire art executive Brent Sikkema cut his estranged husband—who’s been implicated by Brazilian authorities in his death—out of his will and wrote another man into it, the New York Post reports. In his will penned two years before he was stabbed to death in his apartment in Rio de Janeiro, Sikkema disinherited his husband, Daniel Sikkema. “I anticipate that I will not be married at the time of my death,” he wrote. “Nonetheless, for the avoidance of doubt, I specifically and fully disinherit Daniel Sikkema a/k/a Daniel Garcia Carrera regardless of whether he is my legal spouse at the time of my demise or not.” The late-Sikkema wrote that his lover, Carlos Ramos, would be granted a total of $1 million in the form of $75,000 every year for the rest of his life. Sikkema’s estranged husband was arrested in New York last month for passport fraud and fitted with an ankle monitor to prevent him from leaving the country. Brazilian authorities have said that Sikkema’s alleged killer, Alejandro Triana Prevez, confessed to the stabbing, and accused Daniel of paying him around $200,000 to murder his husband. Daniel Sikkema has not been charged in connected with Brent’s murder. The couple’s 13 year-old son currently stands to inherit the bulk of his father’s fortune.