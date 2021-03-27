CHEAT SHEET
Kentucky College Student Shot to Death, Dumped in Ditch
A Kentucky college student who never showed up for work was later found shot to death in a ditch—and police arrested a suspect Saturday by tracking her stolen car. The body of Sarah Townsend, 21, of Virginia, who was studying veterinary science at Murray State University, was discovered by a passerby on Friday. Authorities then began looking for her vehicle and learned it had been seen on a traffic camera in Georgia. By Saturday, it was back in Kentucky, where police arrested Julius Sotomayor, 22, and charged him with murder and theft.