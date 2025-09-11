Musk Goes on Roll of Rage-Posting Over Kirk Assassination

Elon Musk has used his X platform to slam left-leaning social media users after the assassination of Charlie Kirk, claiming “they are celebrating cold-blooded murder.”

The posting spree from Donald Trump’s former “First Buddy,” came as the president blamed the “radical left” for Kirk’s murder in a fiery video posted to Truth Social.

Kirk, 31, was shot and killed by a mystery gunman at a debate at Utah Valley University, and law enforcement does not have the suspect in custody.

Charlie Kirk was killed at a Turning Point rally in Utah. Joe Raedle/Joe Raedle/Getty Images

As news of the shooting played out on social media, Musk initially posted, “The shot looked real bad, but I sure hope Charlie makes it somehow.”

Musk also commented on a post that read, “The Left lectured us for the last decade about the dangers of violence from the Right. From the assassination attempts of President Trump To Brian Thompson, the United Healthcare CEO, being murdered. Now to Charlie Kirk. The danger was actually on the Left.”

The billionaire added, “The Left is the party of murder.”

After Kirk’s death was confirmed, Musk went on a posting spree on X.

Elon Musk has vented on his X account. Gonzalo Fuentes /Reuters

As well as reposting Trump’s video blaming the left for Kirk’s murder, Musk commented on a post that said his rival social network BlueSky had posts that were “celebrating the assassination.”

Musk replied, “They are celebrating cold-blooded murder.” Commenting on the same post, he added, “Shows what we’re dealing with. Evil people.”

Some X users replied with screenshots showing that there were many posts on BlueSky offering more somber views.

When one X user posted they had left their office after a “liberal female coworker was cheering about Charlie Kirk being shot,” Musk commented, “Ostracize anyone who is this evil and tell them so to their face.”

Under a post that read, “Whether you agreed with him or not, Charlie Kirk is dead purely because some people didn’t like what he had to say. That should outrage every single one of us.” Musk added, “Yes.”

Elon Musk posts on X after Charlie Kirk's death. X

The X owner also shared a post that attacked the extreme content on social media. “Anyone surprised at what happened to Charlie Kirk hasn’t been paying attention,” the post by Twitcher Zach read.

“Go anywhere, reddit, Twitter, etc, and you’ll find thousands of unhinged direct calls to violence over politics. Until it’s addressed for what it is, things like this will continue to happen.” Musk simply replied, “Yes.”

His own platform has been criticized for allowing unhinged content and reinstating controversial voices, including Kanye West, Jordan Peterson, and Andrew Tate, after they were banned from its previous incarnation, Twitter.

After West posted a slew of antisemitic rants, free speech warrior Musk classified his account as not safe for work before the rapper shut it down himself.

Musk and Kirk often had conversations online. Kirk’s X account, which has 5.5 million followers, was frequently full of praise for Musk.

After the billionaire left Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency in May, Kirk posted, “Thank you, Elon Musk. A grateful nation thanks you. You changed the culture of the federal government for the better—an incredibly difficult feat—a legacy that will have ramifications for many, many administrations to come.”

Kirk also hailed Musk buying the social media platform, stating, “I am grateful that Elon Musk bought X and liberated free speech in America. His contribution to America and to civilization from that alone is immense.”

He also went on Fox News to discuss a possible repair of the friendship between Musk and Donald Trump. He wrote, “I hope Elon and Trump reconcile and do so privately. It would be good for the country and the world if they do.”

President Trump built this movement over 10 years. His supporters are NOT going anywhere. I hope Elon and Trump reconcile and do so privately. It would be good for the country and the world if they do.@IngrahamAngle pic.twitter.com/E3eNyF6n5o — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 6, 2025

After Kirk’s murder, X also posted a statement from its Global Government Affairs account, which hailed Kirk as an advocate for free speech. “No one should ever be killed for exercising the fundamental rights that form the bedrock of our democracy,” it read. “Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all those impacted by this horrific act.”