Musk Says George Soros Reminds Him of ‘Magneto’
‘HATES HUMANITY’
Elon Musk on Monday tweeted that the right’s favorite boogeyman George Soros reminded him of Magneto, the mutant supervillain in the X-Men comic books. The Twitter boss then doubled down on his attack on the Hungarian-American philanthropist in an exchange with investigative journalist Brian Krassenstein, who pointed out that both Magneto and Soros are Holocaust survivors and that Soros gets “attacked nonstop for his good intentions which some Americans think are bad merely because they disagree with this political affiliations.” “You assume they are good intentions,” Musk replied. “They are not. He wants to erode the very fabric of civilization. Soros hates humanity,” Musk added, providing no substantiation to his claim. Musk’s attack on the 92-year-old came after the Soros Fund Management on Friday revealed in a filing it had dumped its entire stake in Tesla that it had acquired last year.