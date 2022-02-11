MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell’s Own Allies Say He’s Being ‘Played’
'DECEIVER OF DECEIVERS'
Some of Mike Lindell’s closest allies alleging fraud in the 2020 election, including pro-Trump lawyer Lin Wood and former professor turned self-fashioned election expert David Clements, believe the MyPillow CEO has been duped. Both Wood and Clements shared a Telegram posting Thursday night on their respective channels claiming that right-wing journalist Mary Fanning, an associate of Lindell’s and an individual who was a producer of his initial voter fraud documentary Absolute Proof, had a hand in subverting the pillow tycoon’s mission to overturn the 2020 election by being secretly aligned with Dominion Voting Systems. Subsequently, Clements suggested “spooks” might have been “deployed to surround and infiltrate” the orbit of the pillow salesman, while Wood told his over half-million followers that, “Like many, I believe Mike [Lindell] has been played at times by the enemy,” adding that “The enemy is the master of deceit and the deceiver of deceivers.” Reached for comment by The Daily Beast, Wood said Lindell has been a victim of “deception.” Lindell responded by telling The Daily Beast that many of the duo’s claims were “rubbish stuff.”