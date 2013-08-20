’N Sync May Reunite at the VMAs: Everything We Want From Their Performance

Your wildest tweenage dreams may soon come true—and so might the dreams of Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, and ... the other one. (Update: The “other one,” apparently, is Chris Kirkpatrick.)

For one night only, it seems, Justin Timberlake is going to take a break from being the biggest male pop star of his generation to reunite with his former ’N Sync bandmates at Sunday night’s MTV Video Music Awards. Page Six is reporting the news—the big news. The HUGE news, as the turn-of-the-millennium boy band has not performed together since their tour in support of 2001’s Celebrity.

We’d be lying if we said we haven’t been thinking about this day often over the past 12 years. Now that the reunion may finally be happening, here is everything we want from their performance.