Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) likened the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII performance Sunday night to President Joe Biden, saying on CNN Monday that “experience is so important.”

During an interview with Anderson Cooper, Pelosi, who is 83, defended the president after last week’s report by Special Counsel Robert Hur about his handling of classified documents included several lines about the 81-year-old’s “poor memory.”

After Cooper said that some Democrats have concerns about Biden’s mental fitness—bringing up how he recently referred to the Egyptian president as the president of Mexico—Pelosi didn’t seem to share them.

“Well, I think that people do make mistakes. I think his age is one thing—that‘s an objective fact. His making mistakes from time to time—we all do that,” she said, contrasting Biden’s gaffe with former President Donald Trump “making the same mistake seven times.”

At a campaign event in New Hampshire last month, Trump repeatedly referred to Nikki Haley instead of Pelosi while trying to deflect blame for the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“So I think that, again, age is an objective fact. As I say, it‘s all relative. [Biden] is younger than I am. So what do I have to say about his age? But he is, again, knowledgeable, wise, and after the football game yesterday…at the end of the game, you saw experience prevail,” said Pelosi, a fan of the San Francisco 49ers.

The Chiefs on Sunday won their third championship in five years, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce playing in their fourth Super Bowl since February 2020. Andy Reid, the Chiefs’ head coach since 2013, also picked up his third title with the team.

“You saw experience prevail at the end. Experience is so important. So Joe Biden has vision, he has knowledge, he has a strategic thinker. This is a very sharp president in terms of his public presentation,” Pelosi went on. “If he makes a slip of the tongue here or there, what‘s the deal?”

The CNN anchor then recounted how Biden, in a recent podcast that Cooper was hosting, was “very involved” and “fully present, fully cognizant, and sharp.”

Cooper then asked the former House speaker whether there’s a contrast in how Biden comes off during public speaking engagements and in private.

“Is it very different from what you see in meetings?”

“Yeah, but I think his public presentation is okay. I think in meetings you see firsthand that he's on top of the situation. He knows what‘s going on.”