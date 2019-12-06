Pelosi Takes Another Swing at Sinclair Reporter She Scolded at Impeachment Presser
Hours after she lashed out at Sinclair Broadcast Group reporter James Rosen at Thursday’s press conference announcing the House will proceed with articles of impeachment, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took another pointed shot at the correspondent during her CNN town hall event. Moderator Jake Tapper brought up the memorable moment, which featured Pelosi telling Rosen not to “mess with” her after he asked the speaker if she “hated” President Donald Trump. When asked about the encounter later, Pelosi said: “Was that a reporter? Is that what reporters do?” She also laced into the conservative-leaning Sinclair, questioning whether they were actually a news outlet. Following Pelosi’s dressing down of the network and their reporter, a Sinclair spokesperson issued a statement insisting that Rosen meant “no disrespect” to the speaker and after reviewing the incident at the presser, felt “this was clearly not meant to be an inflammatory question.”