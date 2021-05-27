Top Doctor Warns Japan: Brace for Century of Shame Over ‘Olympic Coronavirus Variant’
‘HUGE TRAGEDY’
It’s just eight weeks until the Summer Olympics are set to get underway in Tokyo—and the preparations couldn’t really be going any worse. Most of Japan’s urban population is living under a state of emergency, and polls keep showing that most people want the Games to be postponed or completely canceled. That sentiment is unlikely to be helped by a new warning from the head of the Japan Doctors Union, who said the Olympics could create a new virus variant that would shame the nation for a century. “All of the different mutant strains of the virus which exist in different places will be concentrated and gathering here in Tokyo. We cannot deny the possibility of even a new strain of the virus potentially emerging,” said Naoto Ueyama. “It could even mean a Tokyo Olympic strain of the virus being named in this way, which would be a huge tragedy and something which would be the target of criticism, even for 100 years.”