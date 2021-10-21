Teen Who Posted ‘Slave Sale’ Craigslist Ad About Black Classmate Gets Probation
‘WILL NOT BE TOLERATED’
An Illinois high school student who posted a racist “slave for sale” ad on Craigslist that pictured one of his Black classmates has been sentenced to two years of probation and 100 hours of community service. The shocking ad—which included a racist slur—was posted by the unnamed Naperville Central High School student in 2019, when he was 14-years-old. Shortly after the ad was posted, the mom of the boy in the poster told The Naperville Sun that her son and the teen who posted the ad used to be good friends but they fell out when they moved on to high school. The mom said her son had been taunted in school after the ad was posted, with one student yelling at him: “I’ll buy you for a dollar.” At his sentencing Wednesday, State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin told the teen: “Hate crimes have no place in a civilized society and will not be tolerated, regardless of the accused’s age.” The teen has also been ordered to undergo counseling.