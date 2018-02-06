Nashville Mayor Created New Job for Her Lover’s Daughter

CHEAT SHEET
Nashville Mayor Megan Barry suggested hiring the daughter of her security chief—the man with whom she later admitted to having an affair—for a position in the city’s legal department, according to the Tennessean. Barry had mentioned hiring Megan Amos, the 26-year old daughter of the head of Barry’s security detail Sgt. Rob Forrest Jr., at a meeting to fill a newly created, entry-level city attorney position. Amos allegedly came recommended by those outside of city government as well. Barry admitted to having an affair with Forrest, but did not make it clear if the affair was still ongoing while Amos was hired. The position was the first new job to be created at the department since 2014, with Barry approving the opening. The position was not included in the city’s existing budget.