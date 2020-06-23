Woman Accused of Burning Down Wendy’s Where Rayshard Brooks Died Is In Custody

The woman suspected of intentionally burning down the Atlanta Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed is in custody, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Natalie White, 29, has been booked into the Fulton County Jail, days after arrest warrants were issued over the weekend for her arrest, authorities said. The details of White’s arrest and the charges against her are not immediately known. Authorities believe White is one of several people responsible for the fire where Brooks died in a police-involved shooting. The fire was set on June 13—one day after Brooks was shot in the parking lot after falling asleep in his car in the drive-thru lane.