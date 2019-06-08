Writer Lost Book Deal Over ‘Horrible’ Tweet. Now She’s Suing.

A writer who lost her book deal amid outrage over a photo she posted of a black transit worker eating on a Washington, D.C., train has filed a $13 million lawsuit against the publishing company, BuzzFeed News reported. Natasha Tynes says she was driven to the brink of suicide, subjected to death threats and forced to temporarily leave the U.S. by the firestorm created by her tweet, which was denounced as racially insensitive. Tynes alleges that Rare Bird Books—which said she “did something truly horrible”—is in breach of contract and defamed her.