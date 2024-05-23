Nathan Wade Describes Parade of MAGA Threats He’s Faced

Nathan Wade, the former Fulton County special prosecutor who worked on Donald Trump’s election interference case in Georgia, described how threats from the former president’s most ardent supporters have upended his life in an interview Wednesday on MSNBC.

Wade resigned in March after the judge in that case determined that a prior relationship between Wade and District Attorney Fani Willis created an “appearance of impropriety.”

Having previously spoken to ABC News earlier this month about the circumstances surrounding his departure from the legal team, Wade on Friday added some more details about the downside of helping to bring a case against a former president with notoriously loyal supporters.

On The Reid Out, Wade reacted to a statement from former Georgia Gov. Roy Barnes about why he turned down Willis’ offer—which would later go to Wade—because he didn’t want to live with bodyguards for the rest of his life.

“Had I known the extent of passion from both sides, I think I would have prepared a lot better,” Wade said, citing the need to adapt to the constant presence of bodyguards.

When Reid asked if he also gets death threats, Wade replied: “That is exactly my reality.”

“The severity of the threats that I still get—having to empty my voicemail three and four times a day, having to have security with me at my office,” he said, prompted members of his college fraternity to offer to “send armed guards to protect me just so that I could get some sleep.”

The threats also spurred other precautionary measures.

“These people were doing things [that were] unimaginable. At certain points I had to call my parents to make certain that they didn’t change my name and I didn’t know about it,” he said. “My children couldn’t come to visit me because of the danger that they would face.”

Wade’s MSNBC interview came just a few days after Willis similarly told Rachel Maddow about the near-constant threats she has been receiving, starting about a month after she took office in January 2021.

Willis was forced to leave her home, she said, while she continues to be targeted by threats that are “racial in nature.”

Last September, Willis said her personal information had been posted online, and that her daughters, father, and ex-husband had been doxxed as well.