    National Review to Endorse Ted Cruz

    Prominent conservative magazine National Review is poised to endorse Ted Cruz for president on Friday. The publication's top editors reportedly decided that the Texas senator is the only candidate who can beat Donald Trump. The magazine published a special issue earlier this year opposing the business mogul's campaign with a string of essays by conservative writers, who each alleged that The Donald would do irreperable harm to the Republican Party.

