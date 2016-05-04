Navajo Girl’s Body Found, Man Arrested

CHEAT SHEET
A 27-year-old man has been taken into custody in connection to the kidnapping and death of an 11-year-old Navajo girl in New Mexico. Late Tuesday, FBI agents arrested Tom Begaye, who is scheduled to appear in U.S. Magistrate court in Farmington on Wednesday. Authorities said Ashlynne Mike and her brother, Ian, were lured into a van Monday afternoon. The boy was found later along Navajo Route 13 while his sister’s body was found Tuesday more than 26 miles away, near Shiprock Monument. Ian Mike told Shiprock police that the driver came to a dead-end road when he let the boy out and told him to go home, a Navajo Nation press release said.