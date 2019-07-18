CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    ‘MAN OVERBOARD’

    Navy Searching for Missing U.S. Sailor in Arabian Sea

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Ahmed Jadallah/Reuters

    The U.S. Navy is conducting search and rescue operations after a sailor apparently went overboard on the U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln while it was sailing in the Arabian Sea, ABC News reports. The Navy's Fifth Fleet said in a statement Thursday that a “man overboard incident” was reported on the aircraft carrier a day earlier. The sailor’s name has not yet been released. The vessel—along with the U.S.S. Leyte Gulf, a Spanish frigate, and Pakistani Navy ship—are aiding with the search operations.

    Read it at ABC News