Navy Searching for Missing U.S. Sailor in Arabian Sea

The U.S. Navy is conducting search and rescue operations after a sailor apparently went overboard on the U.S.S. Abraham Lincoln while it was sailing in the Arabian Sea, ABC News reports. The Navy's Fifth Fleet said in a statement Thursday that a “man overboard incident” was reported on the aircraft carrier a day earlier. The sailor’s name has not yet been released. The vessel—along with the U.S.S. Leyte Gulf, a Spanish frigate, and Pakistani Navy ship—are aiding with the search operations.