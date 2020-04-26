CHEAT SHEET
    NBA Practice Gyms to Open Where Social Distancing Policies Are Relaxed: ESPN

    Blake Montgomery

    The National Basketball Association will open practice courts and gyms starting May 1 in states where officials are relaxing social distancing guidelines, ESPN reports. Georgia, as the state with the broadest reopening thus far, is a likely location for facilities to open. Players will be able to return to their practice facilities only for voluntary individual workouts, though. Teams are forbidden from mandating that players gather. NBA play has been suspended since March 12 to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

