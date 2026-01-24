NBA Reschedules Minneapolis Game Over Safety Concerns
GAME OVER
The NBA has postponed the Minnesota Timberwolves’ home game against the Golden State Warriors at Target Center after another fatal shooting by federal agents in Minneapolis on Saturday. The league announced the decision Saturday afternoon, saying it was made “to prioritize the safety and security of the Minneapolis community.” The game, originally scheduled for Saturday, has been rescheduled for Sunday at 5:30 p.m. The postponement followed the death of 37-year-old Veterans Affairs ICU nurse and U.S. citizen Alex Jeffrey Pretti, who was shot and killed by federal agents Saturday morning about two miles from the Target Center. Pretti’s death comes amid weeks of escalating protests across the Twin Cities that began earlier this month after ICE agent Jonathan Ross, 43, fatally shot 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good, a mother of three, on Jan 7. Pretti’s killing is the second fatal incident in the city this month involving federal officers. Another man was shot in the leg by federal agents on Jan. 14. The shootings have intensified anti-ICE protests and unrest as residents continue to demonstrate against the influx of thousands of federal agents in Minneapolis.