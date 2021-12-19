NBA Mothballs Five More Games Over COVID Fears
BREATHER
The NBA has announced on Sunday that it will postpone five upcoming games COVID-19 ravages the rosters of several of the league’s teams. Sunday’s schedule shuffling will affect nine teams, and bring the total number of delayed games to seven, including two games involving the Chicago Bulls that were called off last week. The Brooklyn Nets are the only impacted team on the list to have two games deferred, as the team now has 10 players—including, controversially, the returning Kyrie Irving—entered into the league’s health and safety protocols as of Saturday. Also now in protocols are Atlanta Hawks star guard Trae Young and Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel, who entered Sunday, according to their teams. The Associated Press additionally reported that five Cleveland Cavaliers players entered protocols on Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19, according to an anonymous source.