NBC Calls BS on Trump After Meltdown Interview

Donald Trump may have stormed off mid-interview on Meet the Press, but NBC had the final word.

After the president, 79, abruptly ended his interview with journalist Kristen Welker when she confronted him about his election conspiracies, NBC published a fact-check of remarks he made during the cut-short conversation.

What they found, not-so-shockingly, was a series of “false, misleading, or exaggerated comments.”

The president stormed off mid-interview. NBC News

Regarding his war with Iran, for one, Trump repeated his frequent assertion that the country was “very close” to having a nuclear weapon. However, as NBC noted, recently ousted Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard painted a very different picture while testifying before lawmakers last year.

Gabbard, who resigned last month, said in March 2025 that there was no intelligence to suggest Iran was building nuclear weapons, though the country had enriched its uranium to higher levels.

The president also insisted that the strikes on Iran last year “totally obliterated” the Iranian nuclear sites, as he has repeatedly claimed. As NBC noted, while one site was ruined, two others sustained minimal damage.

Gabbard told the Senate in March the regime had made no efforts to rebuild its capabilities following an initial wave of U.S. strikes last June. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Among other false claims, Trump appeared baffled when Welker referenced his frequently touted campaign promise of no new wars.

“I didn’t guarantee no war. Why would I have built the strongest military in the world?” Trump, who has dubbed himself the “Peace President,” said. “I built our military.”

The president also shrugged off the historically high gas prices plaguing the country, insisting they would deflate as soon as a deal with Iran is reached. Experts have cautioned, however, that reopening the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world’s oil passes, will not solve everything overnight.

“Even if this conflict ends tomorrow, it will take at least four months to get back to 80% of pre-conflict flows and full flows will not return before the first or even second quarter of 2027,” Sultan Al Jaber, chief executive of the United Arab Emirates state oil group ADNOC, recently said, NBC noted.

It was the pushback Trump received over his election claims that ultimately set him off mid-interview.

“Do you have evidence?” Welker asked after Trump slammed California’s elections as “rigged.”

The president then fired back: “All I have to do is look.”

When Welker replied: “That’s not evidence,” the interview took a turn.

“You’re crooked, and Meet the Press is crooked, and so is ABC and CBS and CNN one-sided crooked networks. Let’s call it quits, because I’ve had enough,” Trump raged. “Thank you, darling. Have a good time.”

The White House did not respond to a request for comment regarding Trump’s hasty exit.

As he stormed off, Welker attempted to salvage the interview she had traveled all the way to Wisconsin for. But Trump wasn’t having it.