NBC News Correspondent Richard Engel’s 6-Year-Old Son Dies
REST IN PEACE, HENRY
NBC News correspondent Richard Engel and his wife Mary revealed on Thursday morning that their six-year-old son Henry had died. “Our beloved son Henry passed away. He had the softest blue eyes, an easy smile and a contagious giggle. We always surrounded him with love and he returned it, and so much more. Mary and Richard,” Engel wrote on Twitter. The veteran reporter also shared a link to his son’s memorial page at Texas Children’s Hospital, where he had been treated for the incurable brain disorder Rett syndrome. Earlier this year, Engel provided a heartbreaking update, noting that “unfortunately” Henry had “taken a turn for the worse” and his “condition progressed and he’s developed dystonia: uncontrolled shaking/ stiffness.”