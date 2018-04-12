NBC: Trump-Mueller Interview Talks Dissolved After Cohen Raid

President Donald Trump’s legal team and special counsel Robert Mueller are moving forward “with strategies that presume a presidential interview will likely not take place,” according to NBC News. A source claimed that the Trump legal team was discussing possible interview logistics on Monday—including “timing, scope, and length”—but the discussion dissolved after the FBI raided Michael Cohen’s office, home, and hotel room. In the discussions, Trump’s lawyers told Mueller’s office they wanted the interview to “last only a few hours,” the report says. Mueller was expecting to finish the obstruction probe as “early as May or as late as July.” Since the raid has decreased the likelihood of an interview, sources say Mueller should be able to end the probe “more quickly.”
