‘Heil Tesla’: Neil Young Music Video Flames Elon Musk

Neil Young‘s new song roasting Elon Musk now has an official music video. And it does not pull any punches.

Young, a vocal anti-Donald Trump proponent, also has plenty of insults in the tank for Trump’s wingman Musk, which he put to song and performed for the first time at the Light Up the Blues benefit concert in Los Angeles on Monday.

The video for “Let’s Roll Again”—a sequel of sorts to his 9/11-themed track “Let’s Roll” from 2002—features rustic, rebellious images of everyday Americans. But its lyrics are a direct rebuke of Trump and Musk, who are prominently featured visually.

The rock legend highlights Cybertrucks painted with American flags, Musk’s provocative salute, and a “Heil Tesla” sign. A clip of Trump hawking Teslas in front of the White House earlier this year as the company’s value was falling is a prominent part of the video too.

YouTube/screengrab

Young rages the most pointed lyrics into the camera in between the images of Musk and Trump.

“If you’re a fascist/Get a Tesla/It’s electric/It doesn’t matter,” he sings into a microphone, his eyes redacted with black bars. “Come on America/Let’s get in the race/Now China’s winning/They’re making clean cars. Over in China/They’re way ahead/That’s hard to swallow.”

Young has long been a harsh critic of Trump’s, who he’s called a “disgrace”—but “Let’s Roll Again” has a larger mission.

Ultimately, Young is using the song to encourage American automakers to “build us something that won’t kill our kids” and “runs real clean.”

“Come on Ford/Come on GM/Come on Chrysler/Let’s roll again,” he implores, “Build something special that people need.”