‘Crying Nazi’ Reportedly Watched Tucker Carlson in Prison to Prep for Charlottesville Trial
SHOCKER
Christopher “Crying Nazi” Cantwell, one of two dozen white supremacists and their affiliated groups being sued for their participation in the deadly 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, prepped for his trial by watching Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, according to a report. A man who shared a prison unit with Cantwell told BuzzFeed News that a group of “the whites” would regularly gather to watch Carlson’s evening diatribes together.
Cantwell, according to the source, felt a kinship with the TV host, whose messages he reportedly found emboldening. In a 2019 filing related to the Charlottesville case, Cantwell—who is incompetently representing himself after being dumped by his disgusted lawyers—specifically wrote of sharing the same views as Carlson “on the pressing issues of our time.”
BuzzFeed News also reported that Cantwell has been receiving free legal advice from two other inmates, including a prominent white supremacist known for founding “one of the largest neo-Nazi groups in America,” according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. Matthew Hale, the SPLC has said, earned a law degree and passed the bar, but “the Illinois State Bar Association deemed Hale unfit for practice due to his racial activism.”