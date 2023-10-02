Neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes Just Can't Stay Away From Twitter/X

White nationalist and virulent antisemite Nick Fuentes is one of the few people that edgelord billionaire Elon Musk has outright banned from X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. Last month, Confider reported on Fuentes’ repeated attempts to evade his Twitter ban, which featured the former Kanye West confidant boosting the antisemitic #BanTheADL campaign and blaming Jewish people for the 9/11 terror attacks. With Fuentes continuing to create burner accounts to circumvent his suspension, other popular far-right accounts have assisted him in getting his message across on the microblogging site.

Following Musk’s recent Twitter Spaces sitdown with Daily Wire founder Ben Shapiro and other prominent conservative Jewish figures, all in an attempt to push back against claims that the social media site has become a haven for antisemitism, Fuentes was invited to partake in a separate Twitter Spaces to “review” Musk’s performance and discuss “free speech.”

That space, hosted by Andrew Tate loyalist Sulaiman Ahmed, took place on Thursday night and clocked in at over eight hours. Ahmed, who claimed that “they want to cancel me for giving him a voice,” insisted that Fuentes is “one of the most censored men on the planet.” Fuentes, who appeared under his latest burner account @autumngroyper, spent his speaking time raging against Jews and blaming them for America’s societal ills. The following day, Ahmed hosted another Twitter Spaces featuring Fuentes, claiming the previous chat “was EPIC and so there was a need to run it back.”

Over on his channel on the messaging app Telegram, Fuentes called on his followers, known as “groypers,” to “juice” the Twitter broadcasts on their social media channels.

During the Friday broadcast of his web show America First, Fuentes expressed disappointment in Musk for going before a “tribunal of rabbis” in order to “appease them on their concerns about antisemitism,” which Fuentes said were “things that were actually factual.”

After Musk purchased Twitter last year, he began reactivating thousands of accounts that were previously banned due to hate speech and misinformation, including Fuentes. However, a day after the unabashed neo-Nazi was reinstated, Fuentes was booted after hosting a Twitter Space that featured him yelling “we love Hitler” in defense of West’s antisemitic rants and praise for the Nazi leader.

Ahmed, meanwhile, has continued to call on Musk to bring Fuentes back to X, saying the “people voted and the result wasn’t even close” while linking to a Twitter poll. Fuentes, under his latest burner account, has of course retweeted Ahmed’s posts.

Musk, Ahmed and Fuentes did not respond to requests for comment. A request sent to X’s press email address was returned with the company’s standard auto-reply.