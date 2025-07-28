Ella Beatty will play infamous alleged killer Lizzie Borden in season 4 of Netflix’s Monster anthology.

Beatty, the daughter of actor and filmmaker Warren Beatty and actress Annette Bening, will portray Borden, an acquitted American woman who was the primary suspect of murdering her father and stepmother with an axe in 1892, according to Deadline.

This will not be Beatty’s first time working with co-creator Ryan Murphy; the young actress has been a recurring character on Murphy’s Capote vs. the Swans, where she also made her TV acting debut.

Starring alongside Beatty in the newest season is Rebecca Hall as Borden’s stepmother and Vicky Krieps as a maid named Bridget Sullivan. Both actresses have also worked with Murphy before.

The show, created by Murphy and Ian Brennan, follows the stories of infamous killers throughout American history. The first season focused on Jeffrey Dahmer, while the second season covered the case of the Menendez brothers. The third season, currently in the works, will recount the story of convicted murderer Ed Gein.

Monster was renewed for a fourth season earlier this month even before the third season premiered. While there is no official release date, filming on the fourth season is expected to begin sometime in the fall.

It is not the first time Borden’s case has been adapted for the screen. Actress Christina Ricci has also played Borden in the 2014 thriller Lizzie Borden Took an Ax.