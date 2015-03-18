Netanyahu Win Worries White House

The White House announced that Secretary of State John Kerry—not President Obama—called to congratulate Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his party’s victory in Tuesday elections, adding that Obama will phone the prime minister after his party forms a coalition government. Adding to the already-tense U.S-Israel relationship are Netanyahu’s pre-election comments that dismissed the possibility of Palestinian statehood under his watch and his warning that Arab-Israeli citizens were voting against him. White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest said Wednesday that the administration is “deeply concerned by the use of divisive rhetoric in Israel that sought to undermine Arab Israeli citizens” and will re-evaluate its Middle East approach.
