CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Netflix Chokeslams Cable With $5 Billion Deal to Stream WWE’s ‘Raw’
KING OF THE RING
Read it at Deadline
Netflix has secured a deal to bring World Wrestling Entertainment’s Raw to its platform from 2025, meaning the flagship weekly wrestling show will no longer be broadcast on TV for the first time since the program was created 31 years ago. From next January, the streaming service will exclusively host the show in the U.S., Canada, the U.K, and Latin America. According to Deadline, the mega-deal is for 10 years and over $5 billion. “We are excited to have WWE Raw, with its huge and passionate multigenerational fan base, on Netflix,” said Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria. “By combining our reach, recommendations, and fandom with WWE, we’ll be able to deliver more joy and value for their audiences and our members.”