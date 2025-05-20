New Book Reveals Eye-Popping Salary One Biden Aide Made

Hurry Up Tomorrow, the celluloid vanity project from singer The Weeknd, has tanked at the box office following diabolical reviews. The psychological thriller with a $15 million budget took just $3.3 million over the May 16-18 weekend. The film is a fictionalized version of the life of The Weeknd, aka Abel Tesfaye. He plays an insomniac pop star heading towards a mental breakdown who meets a mysterious fan played by Jenna Ortega. Barry Keoghan also stars in the movie, which was co-written and co-produced by Tesfaye. He based the story on a 2022 incident when he lost his voice on stage in Los Angeles and had to stop his show, citing psychological stress. Hurry Up Tomorrow received a brutal 14% review on Rotten Tomatoes and assigned a score of 29 out of 100 on Metacritic. It was designed to be a companion piece to the album of the same name which reached No.1 on the Billboard chart in January. Hurry Up Tomorrow is the final project Tesfaye plans to release under his The Weeknd alter-ego. Tesfaye’s acting skills were also panned in the 2023 TV flop The Idol, where he played self-help guru Tadros.
Tourists ran for their lives as hundreds of roof tiles cascaded off a historic tower in China. Dozens of visitors were milling around Fengyang Drum Tower on Monday when several tiles detached themselves from the roof. Seconds later a full-on collapse sent a dust plume billowing into the sky. Tourists ran for cover, and officials later confirmed no one was injured. “If it happened a little later, there would be many children playing (near the tower) after dinner,” one witness told The Beijing News. Maintenance work on the roof, in Anhui province, around 200 miles from Beijing, in eastern China, was only completed a year ago. Authorities have cordoned off the area, launched an investigation and assembled a team to re-design the roof of the tower. The structure is composed of two parts, the original Ming-era tower base, built in 1375, and a more modern tower on top. The tower has been beset by problems. Having been destroyed in 1853, it was restored in 1995. Following roof tile issues in 2017, a specialized maintenance unit was set up in 2023.
Late Cheers star George Wendt shared secrets from the TV show that made him famous in his final public appearance. Wendt, who died at age 76 on Tuesday, joined Cheers co-stars Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson on their Where Everybody Knows Your Name podcast in August 2024. In the chat, the actor said his audition for Cheers was initially only one single word, at the end of the 1982 pilot episode. At the time, Wendt had landed his first major role in a TV show called Making the Grade. “My agent said, ‘They want you to do this Cheers,’" Wendt told his former cast mates. His agent had told the Cheers team he wasn’t available, but he auditioned anyway. However his agent clarified it was a “really small” role. “How small? Well it’s really just one line. Actually it’s one word. Come to think of it it’s one syllable. I said ‘What’s the syllable?’ She said ‘Beer’. ” Wendt then read for a character ironically called George, which morphed into his Norm Peterson character. “I read it and they decided they’d try to make it work out so I could do both shows, then the other show got cancelled.” Cheers ran from September 30, 1982 to May 20, 1993.
Hannah Kobayashi has begun to speak out after her mysterious disappearance–and subsequent reappearance–six months ago. Kobayashi reemerged on social media over the weekend to address her father’s death after he took his own life while searching for her. Kobayashi, 31, from Hawaii, was reported missing after failing to get a flight from New York to Los Angeles last November. While her family feared foul play, Kobayashi was found in Mexico in December after what police called a “voluntary disappearance.” Tragically, her father, Ryan Kobayashi, 58, took his own life while in Los Angeles searching for his daughter in November. On Instagram stories, Kobayashi insisted she had missed the media coverage of her disappearance and her father’s death, according to the Daily Mail. Speaking to SF Gate, Kobayashi added that she was prepared to one day tell the full story: “Given my particular situation on the other side of my experience, I understand how some people would choose to cast me in a negative light, but I know who I am, I know my truth and one day, I will share it,” Kobayashi added. “I do believe that we can all learn to be kinder to one another because we never really know what someone else has been through unless we’ve walked in their shoes.”
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.
Spike Lee not-so-subtly threw shade at Donald Trump during a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday. The filmmaker was asked whether he feels social media is compromising American values. “I don’t know how much we can talk about American values considering who’s the president,” Lee replied, cheekily trailing off and covering his mouth. He added: “My wife said: ‘Spike, be very careful what you say!’” The press conference was for his latest movie, Highest 2 Lowest, which stars Denzel Washington and A$AP Rocky. Lee has been critical of the president in the past and recently suggested his Oscar-nominated “Malcolm X” could not have been made in Trump’s America. Later in the presser, Lee was asked about Trump’s plan to impose tariffs on foreign-made films. He said, “people are hurting ... I don’t know how that’s going to work.” Trump announced on Truth Social earlier this month he intends to impose 100% tariffs on movies produced abroad because foreign incentives are drawing American filmmakers away from the U.S. “WE WANT MOVIES MADE IN AMERICA, AGAIN!” Trump wrote.
Monsters star Cooper Koch revealed Tuesday that he has spoken to Erik Menendez following the news of his resentencing. Koch, who played Erik in the hit Netflix series, added that the 54-year-old hopes to continue his prison reform work should he be granted parole. “I spoke to [Erik] yesterday and he is so excited … He doesn’t even care that much about getting out, I mean of course he does, but he is so passionate about what’s going to happen afterwards,” Koch told Variety Tuesday. “He wants to start a lot of change in the prison system,” he continued, noting that Menendez hopes to advocate for prisoners sentenced to life without parole and continue working at aid programs he and his brother, Lyle, spearheaded in prison. “I know a lot of people think, ‘Oh they’re just gonna get out of prison and go on vacation’ … No, they’re gonna stay the course and continue walking towards helping people with [life without parole] get the sentencing that they deserve.” Erik and Lyle’s sentences were reduced last week from life in prison without the possibility of parole to 50 years with the possibility of parole. The brothers were convicted in 1996 for the murder of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez.
The chief strategist for Joe Biden’s 2024 presidential campaign made about $4 million—much more than others in the former president’s orbit. Mike Donilon’s pay “outraged” senior campaign staff, CNN’s Jake Tapper and Axios’ Alex Thompson write in Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again. “The president told the campaign: Pay Mike what he wants,” they write, Axios reported Tuesday. Donilon has been Biden’s adviser for more than four decades. After being lead strategist for his 2020 run for office, Donilon served in the White House until moving back out last January for Biden’s attempted reelection. Among the other juicy details in Tapper and Thompson’s book is how Biden’s aides discussed the possibility of him needing a wheelchair if reelected, and how he didn’t recognize George Clooney at a June 2024 fundraiser. In addition to those close to Biden, Tapper himself has been accused by some on the right for helping shield the public from Biden’s health condition, which the CNN anchor denies. As for Donilon, he said earlier this year that it was only a media-driven “impression” that Biden’s acuity weakened towards the end of his term.
As Jessica Mann concluded her testimony in Harvey Weinstein’s retrial on Tuesday, the former actress made a bold statement. Mann, who had just finished recounting a brutal sexual assault she said Weinstein committed in 2013, stared directly into his eyes, and made a hand gesture urging him to return her gaze. Instead, the former producer appeared to suffer a medical episode, emitting strange gurgling noises until court officers came to his aid. Weinstein, 72, quickly recovered from the episode. However, his defense attorney, Arthur Aidala, still attempted to use the incident as grounds for a mistrial, arguing Mann’s gesture had been inappropriate. The judge, Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Curtis Farber, quickly dismissed his argument. After nearly three decades as one of Hollywood’s most powerful film producers, Weinstein’s career unraveled in 2017 when dozens of women came forward with allegations of sexual abuse. He was arrested in New York the following year and convicted of sexual assault and rape in 2020, before standing trial in Los Angeles, where he was convicted on three more charges. Weinstein is now undergoing a retrial in New York after a judge overturned his conviction last year. Mann, who alleges Weinstein sexually abused her during their brief romantic relationship in 2013, was one of three accusers to take the stand in the retrial.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar revealed Monday that a few familiar names might show up in the cult-classic’s reboot. The actress revealed in a joint interview with co-star Alyson Hannigan, who played Buffy’s friend Willow, that a few notable children have auditioned for the Hulu show. “I know somebody who was on the show whose child auditioned on the show. I know a few people from the show whose children came in,” Gellar said. Hannigan, appearing shocked, joked: “It better not have been one of my kids!” The show just announced 15-year-old Ryan Kiera Armstrong as its lead slayer last week, who will star alongside Gellar. Many Buffy alums have kids that are in the right age range for the show, like Emily and Daisy Head, both actresses and the daughters of Anthony Head. Head played Rupert Giles, Buffy’s mentor and father-figure, in the original show. Gellar and Hannigan both have children of their own that could hypothetically star in the revival. Gellar has a daughter born in 2009 and a son born in 2012, and Hannigan has a daughter born in 2009 and another daughter born in 2012.
Cassie Ventura‘s ex-boyfriend Kid Cudi is expected to testify in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial on Wednesday or Thursday this week, reports NBC News. Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi, first came up in relation to Diddy when Ventura alleged in her 2023 lawsuit that the now-incarcerated ex-mogul threatened Mescudi when he found out the rapper was dating Ventura. “Sean said he was going to hurt the both of us,” Ventura testified last week. She claimed she ended the relationship because there was “too much uncertainty if we continued to see each other.” In January of 2012, Mescudi’s car exploded in his driveway. Ventura told the court that she knew it was Diddy’s doing right away. “He mentioned when we were out of the country that Scott’s car would be blown up and he wanted his friends to see it,” she explained. Combs’ defense has tried to paint him as a violent, jealous boyfriend—not a sex trafficker—and the prosecution has portrayed his threatening behavior as a method to his alleged trafficking coercion. Mescudi confirmed through a spokesperson that Diddy blowing up his car is “true,” but has not commented further on anything Diddy-related ahead of his expected testimony.