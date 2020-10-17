New Evidence Shows Whitmer Kidnap Suspects Training, Loading Guns, Texting Plans
ORGANIZED
New evidence from the case against 14 militia-aligned men who allegedly planned to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shows them training at remote camps, surveilling Whitmer’s vacation home, and testing an 800,000-volt taser, according to Fox 17 and the Detroit News. Evidence included text messages from an encrypted group chat titled “Fuck Around and Find Out” in which one suspect suggested blowing up a bridge near Whitmer’s home. Another wrote: “Have one person go to her house. Knock on the door and when she answers it just cap her.” Another person asked if anyone in the group wants to kill an ex-cop in Maine “for a friend of mine.”
In one video, the accused ring leader, Adam Fox, is seen quickly reloading a weapon and waving a firearm. He also reportedly drew a hand-made map of the lake near Whitmer’s vacation home and listed the mileage of the nearest police departments with the estimated response times. Defense lawyers argued that the plotters were simply engaging in “loose talk.”