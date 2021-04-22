New Hampshire ‘Explosion’ Was Actually Just a Ridiculous Gender Reveal Party
‘EXTREME’
It turns out that the “earth-shaking” explosion that rocked several New Hampshire towns on Tuesday night was actually just a gender reveal party, NBC Boston reports. A family reportedly used explosives around 7 p.m. at Torromeo Industries to celebrate the reveal of their baby’s gender, police say. Nearby residents were shocked, describing the blast as “ridiculous” and “extreme.” “It knocked pictures off our walls,” one neighbor said. Another resident nearby, Matt Taglieri, took to social media, writing, “It cracked foundations of our neighbors' [homes]...I don’t know how that’s right.” Additionally, people from another town over heard the blast, and started to wonder if it was an earthquake, according to the report. Police say that there could have been property damage and people may press charges. Oh, and in case you were wondering—it’s a boy.