    New Jersey Governor Issues Statewide ‘Stay at Home’ Order Due to Coronavirus

    LOCKDOWN

    Emma Tucker

    Spencer Platt/Getty

    New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Saturday implemented a statewide “stay at home” order and mandated all non-essential businesses to close due to the coronavirus pandemic. “The order provides for certain exceptions, such as obtaining essential goods or services, seeking medical attention, visiting family or close friends, reporting to work, or engaging in outdoor activities,” Murphy’s statement reads. The governor is stressing the importance of social distancing to mitigate the spread of the virus by prohibiting all gatherings, parties, or other social events. Essential businesses that are allowed to stay open include pharmacies, laundromats, liquor stores, car dealerships, and pet stores, among others. New Jersey joins Illinois, New York, and California in ordering all residents to stay at home and only leave for essential reasons.

