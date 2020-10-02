New Jersey Governor Urges Bedminster Fundraiser Attendees to Get Tested ASAP After Trump’s COVID Diagnosis

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy urged anyone who attended President Trump’s Thursday fundraiser at his Bedminster golf club to get a coronavirus test. “We urge everyone who attended yesterday’s event in Bedminster to take full precautions, including self-quarantining and getting tested for #COVID19,” he wrote in a tweet with a link to testing locations. Just hours before testing positive for the coronavirus, Trump gladhanded what has been reported to be as many as 100 supporters at a fundraising event at the Trump National Golf Club, posing for photos with some supporters. The fundraiser took place even after Hope Hicks, a close Trump aide, had tested positive for the virus. Trump announced that he and his wife Melania had tested positive early Friday morning.