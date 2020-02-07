Panel: New Jersey Judge Who Suggested Woman Sell Nudes to Playboy Should Be Censured
A New Jersey judge who suggested a woman sell her nude pictures to Playboy should be censured, the state’s Advisory Committee on Judicial Conduct has said. According to NJ.com, the panel said Judge Alberto Rivas showed “repeated displays of discourtesy” while hearing a dispute between a husband, his girlfriend, and his wife when they appeared in his courtroom in Jan. 2019. The panel said his remarks “went above and beyond the appropriate bounds” and claimed Rivas “demonstrated a lack of self-control.”
Rivas’ remarks came after he heard the concerns of the husband's girlfriend, who claimed the wife had explicit photos of her and sent them to her workplace. The girlfriend, at the time, feared the wife would share them on social media. “I will give you a piece of advice... The only person you should be sending naked pictures to are (sic) Hugh Hefner. He will pay you $100,000 for the use of them,” Rivas said in response to the girlfriend's concerns. Rivas has since apologized for his remarks.