New Jersey Man Killed Outside Strip Club Immortalized on ‘The Sopranos’
BADA BING
A New Jersey real estate broker was assaulted by a group of five men, then struck and killed by a drunk driver outside Satin Dolls, the real-life Garden State strip club that served as the fictional Bada Bing on the hit HBO series The Sopranos, according to the Pascack Valley Daily Voice. The five allegedly beat up bar patron Marko Guberovic, 38, then left him along the side of Route 17, the outlet cited Bergen County prosecutor Mark Musella as saying. Moments later, Guberovic was hit by a car and dragged several hundred feet down the road. He died at around 3:40 a.m. Saturday, according to authorities. The driver was not identified, but had been drinking and was speeding, sources told the Daily Voice. The five suspects were arrested after detectives analyzed surveillance video of the incident. Brothers Adrian and Fero Hoti, 23 and 24, Kevin Agudelo and Christian Reyes, both 22, and Julio Pena, 23, were charged with aggravated manslaughter and endangering an injured victim. “If you knew Marko, you know he would give you the shirt off his back for anyone in need without hesitating,” wrote the organizers of a GoFundMe campaign intended to raise money for funeral costs. “His kindness was unmatched.”